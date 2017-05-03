Thanks for Duke football players’ kindness

The Durham Rescue Mission was honored and humbled to have Duke football wide receivers Johnathan Lloyd, T. J. Rahming and Aaron Young, and safety Jordan Hayes volunteer at our Annual Easter Community Dinner on April 14. These young men may never know what a powerful impact they had on the children as they interacted with them playing games at this event.
Over the past 43 years, the Durham Rescue Mission has learned that the first step toward recovery and restoration of broken lives begins with a good, hot meal and kindness shown to them, often by our wonderful volunteers. Volunteers show our clients that others really do care. That is why the kindnesses of these four young men means so much to those we serve every day at the Durham Rescue Mission.
On behalf of our clients and guests, we wish to thank these outstanding young men for the time invested in the youth attending our Annual Easter Community Dinner. God bless Johnathan, T. J., Aaron and Jordan for caring and sharing!
Ernie Mills
CEO and co-founder
Durham Rescue Mission
