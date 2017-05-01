Thanks for CROP walk turn-out

The oldest walk-a-thon in North Carolina held its 43rd annual event on Sunday, April 2. The weather was perfect: sunny, breezy and 68 degrees.
The “hunger hikers” numbered around 1,350, with the result that the 2nd largest CROP Hunger Walk in the nation is on target to raise an amount of donations equal to -- if not greater than -- last year’s event ($150,000 +).
The walk’s logo is: “Ending Hunger One Step at a Time,” and since its inception in 1975 walkers here in Durham have raised more than $4 million for hungry people right here and for hungry millions around the world.
There are many exceptional team captains, individuals, businesses, congregations, and media folks who deserve public recognition. Unfortunately there is not enough space to list them all here.
So, as the Walk’s coordinator, and on behalf of my 25 volunteer co-workers on the event organizing committee, I wish to thank the entire Durham community for “putting their feet” in the service of helping the most vulnerable among us.
In my religious tradition there is a special reward promised for those who respond to the words: “When I was hungry, you gave me to eat.” This reward is yours, Durham!
Kaaren Johanson
Durham
