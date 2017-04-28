SGWASA — water drink at your own risk
Manganese is a trace element and eating a small amount from food or water is needed to stay healthy. Exposure to excess levels of manganese may occur from breathing air, particularly where manganese is used in manufacturing, and from drinking water and eating food. At high levels, it can cause damage to the brain. Manganese has been found in at least 869 of the 1,669 National Priorities List (NPL) sites identified by the Environmental Protection Agency.
"However, it is important to note that the amount of manganese in the SGWASA drinking water could result in staining of clothes and fixtures, and poor water quality (e.g. color, taste), which impacts the quality of life of people who use the drinking water."
The first paragraph is taken from the website of the Agency for Toxic Substances and Diseases Registry — Division of Toxicology and Human Health Services.
The second paragraph is a direct quote from the ATSDR report I recently petitioned. The report also computed the most recent cancer rates, and Butner and Creedmoor (27509 and 27522) were highest in the state.
Although the causes of the high cancer rates are stated as ... "reasons are usually not associated with environmental factors," it does not say “definitively,” and when you consider the fact that usually individuals do not have to drink water that ....."stains clothes and pipes, etc.," I think requires careful contemplation.
There are answers and solutions to just about every challenge. I hope SGWASA finds those answers.
John I. Mayo
Butner
