Disgruntled reader

If we had known The Herald-Sun was going to be taken over by The News and Observer we would not have sent a check for $292 renewal. The paper has definitely gone to the dogs, the print is horrible, we do not like the layout and it is thinner than horrible toilet paper.
We had a wonderful carrier and he has been replaced by the speeding N&O carrier who arrives between 7 and 8 a.m. Our old carrier was always here before we got out of bed. Also, who is responsible for putting the grocery ads in the Wednesday paper, the carrier or who as we do not receive the ads we once did. Last week we only got the Food Lion. I know other people who got Harris Teeter, Lowes Foods, Food Lion and Carlie C's. What is up with this?
Very disgruntled.
Nancy W. Walker
Hillsborough
Comments