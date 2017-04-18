I wake up every morning, drive my children across town, take my lunch break at 3 p.m., drive them home and return to work again. I make this sacrifice to deliver my children to Kestrel Heights School. Now the school will close, and where will we go?
My sons are very tall African-American boys with special needs and I fear that they will face discrimination, not only in public, but in their schools.
We found refuge at Kestrel Heights.
I was running from a lottery system that somehow never seems to choose us, and brags of specialized schools for gifted children where I am sure my sons will be marginalized, and ignored.
I was running from large area public schools where people tell stories of rampant marijuana use, excessive suspensions, and high school drop-out rates through the roof.
We did not land at Kestrel by mistake.
At Kestrel we found a school culture that fosters racial harmony with a diverse student body, faculty and staff, that came from all racial groups and walks of life and work together as a family.
There is no way to prove the systematic way that in certain settings a child’s confidence is attacked, but any mother of African-American, Latino or special needs children, can attest to the same.
I love all of the young people at Kestrel. And now I worry for them. The school system is dumping them into these large institutions that can damage them, and change their fates forever.
Zawadi Powell
Durham
