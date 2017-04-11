As a long-time (1983) subscriber I would like to express my dissatisfaction with your new format. The print version with the new font size is almost unreadable by anyone older than 50. The new online version with pop up adds and page formatting is just not workable for me on my I-pad.
But worst of all — the column that I look forward to each week, Malcom Berko, is now gone from the Monday paper and only found in the Thursday edition. I know he writes two columns a week!
Please bring back his Monday column!
Dale Stewart
Durham
