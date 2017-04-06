Those of us who are in Duke Chapel every Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. are transported to an English Cathedral for one of the most beautiful hours of the week. Choral Evensong at Duke is indeed a gem sung by one of the best choirs on campus, and certainly one of the most dedicated, led by a gem himself, Christopher Jacobson, chapel organist. Accompanying the choir are two fine organ scholars, in the English tradition. It is so sad week after week to see so few attending this absolutely beautiful Service. You can sit in the choir seats near the Choir if you like, but do come near the front. The important thing is, do come.
Even after Sunday morning church, there is something absolutely refreshing about experiencing Choral Evensong at Duke Chapel. I, and my friend John, feel this wonderful experience every Sunday at 4. I encourage you to try it this Sunday. You will hear some really excellent choral music sung with perfection!
Bill Graham
Durham
Comments