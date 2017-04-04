Light rail’s purpose

The proposed Light Rail system linking Chapel Hill and Durham gets more confusing by the month. Perhaps President Donald Trump would serve our area well by cutting it from any federal funding. That would call a halt to a potential waste of taxpayer dollars because as of now there is not a clear, detailed proposal for the purpose of the system.
There needs to be a revised study of potential ridership and route or routes, of where riders will come from and how they will get to proposed stops. It looks simple but it is not.
Carol Reuss
Chapel Hill
