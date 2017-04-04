Back to drawing board

I am writing in response to the letter in The Herald-Sun on Thursday, March 30, sent in by Aron Silverstone.
I agree with her 100 percent. I am so disappointed, and I am just before canceling my subscription. The print is so small and faded it is almost impossible to read.
Everything is so jumbled and mixed up you can't figure out where anything is. You have completely destroyed the Obituary listings.
Perhaps you should go back to the drawing board and see if you can come up with a better format.
Peggy Jordan
Durham
