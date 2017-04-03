Public restrooms
Now that the Republican General Assembly has proven its ability to deftly and flawlessly manage public restrooms in our state, and has in fact reserved to itself the power to do so, I hope they will address the problem of Public Restroom Fraud: the use of public restrooms by people who are not members of the public.
This has cost our state billions in paper products and soap. I urge the General Assembly to introduce legislation to require that all persons using a public restroom be required to show a valid state picture I.D. to an attendant, and that a Board of Public Restrooms be established to administer this law.
We must ensure that public restrooms are used by the public and no one else.
Robert G. Harrison
Durham
