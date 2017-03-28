Trump’s misguided military spending plan

President Donald Trump believes that an extra $54 billion in military spending will help America begin to “win wars again.” One of his major goals is to increase the size of our Navy by adding over 70 surface ships and submarines.
He needs to reflect on America’s past experience with counterinsurgency warfare in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan. In each of these long wars the enemy has been able to quickly disperse, hide, dig in and seek shelter among innocents. This type of warfare has also been the hallmark of the long war in Syria. Trump has failed to provide a strategic rationale for his military spending plan.
Barry L. Reece
Pittsboro
