'Do You Remember the Time?' Michael Jackson died nine years ago

In this Feb. 24, 1988 file photo, Michael Jackson leans, points and sings, dances and struts during the opening performance of his 13-city U.S. tour, in Kansas City, Mo. The Recording Industry Association of America announced Dec. 16, 2015, that the singer was the first artist to attain 30-time multi-platinum status after his "Thriller" album sold 30 million copies in the U.S. since its release in 1982. (AP Photo/Cliff Schiappa, File)