Vote for proven leadership on the Durham school board – Mike Lee

I am excited to announce to you, my intentions to seek re-election to the District 1 Seat on the Durham Public Schools Board of Education.
Over the last four years, DPS has seen its share of successes. We’ve seen graduation rates increase. We completed a comprehensive code of student conduct. We instituted universal free breakfast and increased our capacity for universal Pre-K by completing the Whitted School Project. These are successes for the children of DPS and their families.
My tenure on the Board of Education has been a blessing on my life. I’ve learned from the thousands of students, parents, teachers, staff and other community members. I am more committed and determined to improve upon and provide more opportunity to our children, families and the Durham community.
With success comes challenges, and we’ve seen our share including the state legislature’s continued attacks on public education, a board member resignation, and our superintendent’s retirement. The one constant in this awesome, ever-changing district is leadership. In my second year on the board, my colleagues unanimously voted me as vice chair, and in my third and fourth years, I was unanimously voted as chair. My proven leadership helped to guide our district through our many transitions and trying times.
As your chair, I led the process to find a new board member. When our superintendent retired, I led a nationwide search process to find the best superintendent for DPS in Dr. Pascal Mubenga. I led the establishment of the first ever Office of Equity Affairs and lead the charge for the forthcoming affordable teacher housing program. We must continue to make measurable progress for the children of DPS.
In the coming election, I ask you to consider my consistent, proven, and compassionate leadership for Durham Public Schools. I ask for your vote as I look to keep the ship steady during the transitions in our new administration. Durham Public Schools not only needs leadership, but PROVEN leadership to continue this march forward.
In the coming term my priorities with the community will be:
▪ The creation of a formal equity calculator to balance the needs of our schools
▪ Equitable distribution of resources (financial and physical) throughout our district
▪ Increasing DPS’s capacity for universal pre-k
▪ Finalizing the universal free lunch program
▪ Increased visibility and marketing for our district
▪ Update our district’s systems to modern technology and automation
▪ Better program monitoring and measurement
▪ Implement more programs to reduce the cost of living for teachers and staff in our district.
I look forward to discussing each of these with the community to show how we can continue to strengthen the work started during my first term.
I am Mike Lee, a proud DPS parent and candidate for the District 1 seat on the Durham Public Schools Board of Education. I humbly ask for your support for reelection in May.
Information about how to support my campaign is coming soon on my website www.votemikelee.com
As always, I would like to hear from you as to what we can do to continue strengthening what DPS provides for our children on my Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MikeLeeDurhamSchoolBoardMember/
