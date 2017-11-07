Hillside alumni association honors Hall of Fame inductees

The National Alumni Association of Hillside High School (NAAHHS) held its 12th annual Cabaret/Hall of Fame (HOF) Inductions ceremonies Oct. 7 at the Durham Hilton Near Duke University. The inductees have demonstrated throughout their lives the traditions of Hillside excellence. Among the 11 inductees were eight record setting all-star athletes from the 1960s. The Hillside Service Awardees for non-Hillside graduates, who have provided selfless and dedicated services to Hillside high School, were also honored.
The inductees were
▪ Albert “Blood” Daniels ’62, who tied the North Carolina state record of 9.6 seconds in the 100-yard dash and set the state record of 21.9 seconds in the 220-yard dash in track and field.
▪ Apostle Donald Fozard Sr. ’64, who never lost a race in the half-mile and mile races in track and field and is listed in the top 25 of all track stars in the state.
▪ Herman “Little G” Graham ’62, who is recognized as the fastest sprinter in the history of Hillside track and field. He also starred on the football team.
▪ Lee Johnson, Jr ’61, who climbed the ladder of success from bank teller to the office of president of Mechanics and Farmers Bank.
▪ Bonnie Logan ’67, who dominated tennis in high school, college and professionally, becoming the first black woman to play in a Virginia Slims Tournament.
▪ Thomas “Hawk” Long ’65, who was voted the Most Valuable Player on Hillside’s North Carolina State Basketball Championship team in 1965 and who also excelled in the sport of baseball. After college he played basketball for the Harlem Globetrotters.
▪ Harrison “Bud” Lyon ’60, who is known as the greatest athlete to ever attend Hillside, where he excelled in football, basketball, baseball, and track and field;
▪ Silas Mayfield ’68, who was invincible in the 880 and mile races in track and field;
▪ Colonel Herbert Parker ’47 (posthumously), who served in the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War, becoming one of the youngest blacks to be promoted to colonel in the U.S. Army. He is listed in Who’s Who in Black America.
▪ Augustus Thompson, Jr. ‘67, who lettered in body building, football, and track and field, specializing in middle distances running.
▪ Craig Umstead ’78, who has been nominated for the Governor’s Volunteer Award, the Governor’s Service award, the Governor’s Awards for Excellence, and the Order of the Long Leaf Pine (North Carolina’s highest volunteer award).
The Friend of Hillside Service Award were presented to Brenda Armstrong, MD, the Professor of Pediatrics and Pediatric Cardiology at Duke University Medical Center and the Rev. Fredrick Davis, pastor of First Calvary Baptist Church in Durham.
Mary Rogers Taylor ’59 was crowned Ms. Hillside Alumni as the winner of the NAAHHS Ms. Alumni fundraising campaign. Musical performances were provided by the NAAHHS Alumni Choir, which was directed by Mary H. Scott, and soloist NancyLee Spears.
