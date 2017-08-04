What you’re saying: Lucy Lewis

Opinion

Lucy Lewis

August 04, 2017 10:24 AM

UNC process ‘shameful’

Regarding “Panel votes 5-1 against future litigation for UNC Center for Civil Rights” (Aug. 1)

This whole process has been shameful. Today's vote by the Board of Governors education policy committee is one more step in gutting UNC's centers and institutes that promote teaching students and providing experience in addressing issues of poverty and racial inequity.

This extremist attack on academic freedom threatens the very foundations of the UNC system and its mission. Thanks to committee Chair Anna Spangler Nelson for the one NO vote. Now it is up to the BOG to transcend ideology (and Steve Long's conflicts of interests) and do the right thing.

Lucy Lewis

via Facebook

