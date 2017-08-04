Running to be an advocate for Carrboro community – Barbara Foushee

“Community is the place where the person you least want to live with always lives. More often than not, we tend to surround ourselves with the people that we most want to live with, which forms clubs or cliques; not a community. It takes grace, shared vision and hard work to form a community.”
– Henri Nouwen
I am running to become a Carrboro alderwoman to use my experience and community engagement to create sustainable solutions for Carrboro.
To be sustainable, a growth plan must include input from all parts of our community. The plan must also balance needs and wants and include a path to partner with community members and organizations to develop creative solutions. Encouraging and enabling diverse civic participation and leadership are good ways to come up with sustainable solutions.
I am also running because I believe that in order to be a part of change, one has to have a seat at the table where the changes are being made.
As the current branch secretary for the Chapel Hill-Carrboro NAACP, I am engaged in work related to the political, educational, social and economic quality of rights for all people. I bring this very important aspect to my candidacy along with several years of board experience serving on the OWASA Board of Directors and the Human Services Advisory Committee for the Town of Carrboro.
Developing the next generation of leaders in our community is also very important in contributing to the overall health of the community and a focus area for me. My experience as a mentor with the Blue Ribbon Mentor Advocate program and as the undergraduate adviser to the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Chapter at UNC Chapel Hill has allowed me to directly experience the value of working with our young people
As an alderwoman, ensuring all parts of the community are engaged as we consider the long-term growth of our community will be a guiding principle and interwoven into my key platform issues:
▪ Growth and economic development – Continue to support our local businesses while identifying other opportunities to diversify the town’s tax base.
▪ Affordable housing – Ensure that housing is broadly available for people at a variety of income levels.
▪ Promoting and advocating for justice including increased collaboration with key businesses and other local government and community groups. All community members should have equal access to decision-making processes in order to maintain a healthy environment in which to live, work and play.
I ask for your support to continue to build up our Carrboro community.
Editor’s note: Candidates in this fall’s elections are invited to submit one letter of 250 words per month and a total of two guest columns of up to 750 words between now and Oct 15.
