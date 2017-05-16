Remembering ‘Baba Chuck’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Chuck Davis has led the African American Dance Ensemble for more than 30 years. Davis and his ensemble have performed across the country and around the world. He was named one of America’s 100 “irreplaceable dance treasures” by the Dance Heritage Coalition. Here in the Triangle, the American Dance Festival at Duke University in June dedicated its 82nd season to Davis, also known as “Baba Chuck.” Travis Long and Thomasi McDonald tlong@newsobserver.com, tmcdonald@newsobserver.com

