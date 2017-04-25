Confederate flag offends

In the Sunday paper there was an article about a young man wearing a Confederate flag T-shirt which said, “If this flag offends you… YOU NEED A HISTORY LESSON.”
It does offend many because it represents slave owners and their attempt to keep slavery by forming their own country. There is a reason the Nazi flag and the Japanese “rising sun” flag are not worn on T-shirts. Like the Confederate flag they represent a people who suppressed and killed others to maintain their way of life.
As for the history lesson the last flag of the Confederate states was a white surrender flag. They surrendered, quit, gave up the cause, call it what you like, and put down their weapons and walked away in the tens of thousands.
Pat Murphy
Durham
