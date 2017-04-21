9th Wonder mentors students

Patrick Douthit is a Grammy-award-winning hip-hop artist and producer who has worked with many rappers and hip-hop artists including Murs and Jay Z.
He’s seen rapid shifts overtake the genre. “There’s a five-year window to get in on a trend,” he told students at N. C. Central University this past week. “If you chase a trend and you don’t get in that five-year window, it’s over.”
Douthit, known professionally as 9th Wonder, dispenses that advice and shares his wide knowledge teaching hip-hop history at NCCU. He brings other artists into the classes, and guides students through assignments such as signing an artist to a record label.
“I’m trying to put everything in their hands,” he said. “There’s not a farm league in the hip-hop industry.”
For his own success and for sharing with a new generation, we’re pleased to give 9th Wonder this week’s Durham Grit Award.
Comments