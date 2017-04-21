Our cancer centers need Congress to pass robust NIH budget

When members of Congress return to Washington at the end of this month, we are hopeful they will recognize there is a mutual and national benefit to working together to pass an omnibus package for Fiscal Year 2017 that includes robust investments in the National Institutes of Health and National Cancer Institute.
We are quite fortunate in North Carolina to have three NCI-designated comprehensive cancer centers, a distinction achieved by conducting basic, clinical and population-scale cancer research. As the directors of those centers, we know firsthand that strong and sustained investments in the NIH and NCI drive the meaningful progress in cancer research and discovery that enables our caregivers to provide better and more effective cancer care.
Our three cancer centers have a history of making groundbreaking discoveries that improve our ability to prevent, diagnose and more effectively treat cancer. Cancer remains a scourge on our population. It is estimated that in North Carolina alone, more than 20,000 people will die from cancer in 2017, and nearly 57,000 will be diagnosed with the disease. One of every two men and one of every three women are destined to be diagnosed with cancer during their lifetime. These figures are quite sobering, and they underscore the fact that we have much work ahead of us.
As we look to what the future holds for cancer research and care, it is without question that sustained funding of the NIH and its research mission will positively impact our society’s personal and economic health, both for our state and our country.
Now is the time for Congress to take a stand and put forward — and pass — a Fiscal Year 2017 appropriations package that includes stable, predictable funds for the NIH. Our patients are counting on it.
Dr. Michael B. Kastan is executive director of the Duke Cancer Institute, Dr. Norman E. Sharpless is director of the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center and Dr. Boris Pasche is director of the Wake Forest Cancer Center.
