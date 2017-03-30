Durham Grit Award: Saving Lexie

Everyone loves their pets: They provide unconditional love, comfort and companionship. How inspiring, then, that members of the Durham Fire Department Engine 6 crew went the extra step to save a dog during a call to a house fire this week.
Firefighters responded to the fire at a house on Windcrest Road, and a neighbor said a dog may have been trapped in the house. Firefighters found the dog, named Lexie, in the house. Lexie was conscious and agitated, but firefighters revived the dog with an oxygen mask designed specifically for animals, said Deputy Fire Chief Chris Iannuzzi. Lexie was then taken to a veterinary hospital.
For going the extra step, for understanding the importance of Lexie to the family affected by this fire, we give the members of the Engine 6 crew this week’s Durham Grit Award.
