Irma grows to Category 5; warnings posted for Atlantic islands

Irma became a Category 5 hurricane Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center said.
Hurricane warnings went up for Puerto Rico and many of the Leeward Islands at the eastern edge of the Caribbean Sea as the storm plowed west through the Atlantic Ocean at about 14 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.
Forecasters said they expect Irma to stay its westerly course through Tuesday, then veer to the west-northwest Tuesday night.
In North Carolina, the National Weather Service said swells associated with Irma are likely along the coast and will build during the week.
Rip currents are likely and there may be beach erosion on the Outer Banks, forecasters said.
“Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Irma is forecast to remain a powerful Category 4 hurricane,” the hurricane center said in a morning update.
The hurricane’s projected path on Tuesday had it going along the northeast side of Cuba next weekend and then extending between Cuba and the tip of Florida.
Irma’s sustained winds were near 175 mph Tuesday morning, the hurricane center reported.
The islands covered by the hurricane warning are: Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saba, St. Eustatius, and Sint Maarten, Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Vieques, and Culebra.
