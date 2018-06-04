Morrisville police seeking Good Samaritan who consoled accident victim. Do you know her?

At approximately 10 p.m. May 5, a black Jeep Wrangler and a white pickup truck collided at the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Factory Shops Road in Morrisville.
Now, one month later, the Morrisville Police Department continues to search for an unidentified woman who stepped in to help in the aftermath of the wreckage.
She stayed with an injured, female passenger of one of the vehicles, consoling her until an ambulance arrived.
Police describe her as a white woman in her twenties with light brown hair pulled back and glasses.
She was wearing a T-shirt with a single, undisclosed word spelled on its front.
“The family would like to locate her so that they can express their sincere gratitude for her help that evening,” said Stephanie Smith, spokeswoman for the Town of Morrisville.
Smith said, when emergency personnel arrived at the crash site, the Jeep was on its side and against a guardrail and utility pole.
Police said their investigation indicates the vehicles were traveling away from Interstate 40 on Airport Boulevard when a third vehicle pulled out from Aerial Center Parkway in front of the pickup truck.
To avoid the third vehicle, the pickup driver swerved to the right, hitting the Jeep and causing it to overturn.
The Town of Morrisville has asked for the public's help.
“If you know the brave woman who stayed with the victims of the crash until they were placed in the ambulance,” Smith said, contact Sgt. J. Almond at 919-463-1610.
