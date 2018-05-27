Young woman killed when dirt bike hits car in Durham

A young woman died early Sunday when a dirt bike struck a car on Club Boulevard in Durham, police reported.
Zaena Graham, 22, of Durham was riding on a dirt bike driven by William Lorenzo Jr., 26, of Durham when it struck a 2005 Acura around 4:30 a.m., said Durham police spokesman Wil Glenn. They were not wearing helmets, he said.
The impact threw Graham and Lorenzo off of the bike, police reported. Both were taken to a local hospital, "where Ms. Graham was pronounced dead a short time later," Glenn said.
Lorenzo was in critical condition Sunday evening.
Kate Loughlin, 27, of Durham was driving the Acura. A news release did not say if she was injured in the accident, which remains under investigation.
Comments