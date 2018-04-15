Garbage truck strikes pedestrian bridge, shuts down block of Rosemary Street in Chapel Hill

The 100 block of East Rosemary Street in Chapel Hill is closed to traffic after an Orange County Solid Waste truck struck a pedestrian bridge.
Chapel Hill Police Department officers are directing traffic around the street closure.
The town reported Sunday afternoon that the waste truck struck the bridge, located at 125 E. Rosemary St., at 6:07 a.m.
According to the town, all businesses and parking facilities in the area surrounding the crash remain open, but the patch of East Rosemary Street will remain closed until further notice.
Comments