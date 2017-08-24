GoDurham puts new buses on the road

GoDurham riders may find themselves boarding one of 12 new buses that joined the fleet this week.
GoDurham, formerly known at the Durham Area Transit Authority or DATA, spent $465,000 for each of the new buses. Half the money came from a combination of federal, state and local money, while the other half was raised from a half-cent sales tax for transit approved by voters in 2011.
Six of the 40-foot diesel buses will replace old buses, some in use since 2003, while the other six will expand the number of buses on the road. They were made by Gillig at a plant in California.
“These new vehicles will help us better serve our customers and make our service even more reliable,” Brian Fahey, transit administrator for GoDurham, said in a statement.
The new buses will bring the GoDurham fleet to 60 buses. The system provided nearly 7 million rides over 24 routes in the year ending June 30.
