Women’s rally draws thousands, pushes for change in state and federal leadership

Women's Rally on Raleigh draws several thousand to Halifax Mall Residents from all over North Carolina gathered on Halifax Mall on Saturday for the Women's Rally on Raleigh. There were musical performers, tables, and a diverse line-up of speakers meant to energize citizens into engaging with their government on issues that affect them and their communities. Residents from all over North Carolina gathered on Halifax Mall on Saturday for the Women's Rally on Raleigh. There were musical performers, tables, and a diverse line-up of speakers meant to energize citizens into engaging with their government on issues that affect them and their communities. Julia Wall, Casey Toth, Travis Long jwall@newsobserver.com

