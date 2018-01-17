Nikita, one of the two polar bears at the North Carolina Zoo, walks through the snow on Wednesday.
Nikita, one of the two polar bears at the North Carolina Zoo, walks through the snow on Wednesday. Diane Villa/North Carolina Zoo
How are the polar bears at the N.C. Zoo enjoying their newfound snow? Take a look

By Joe Johnson

January 17, 2018 06:40 PM

ASHEBORO

Kids weren’t the only ones enjoying the snowstorm on Wednesday.

The North Carolina Zoo’s two polar bears —Nikita and Anana — also got a taste of home with the snow.

Zookeepers also gave them an extra treat to go with the snow – whole fish to eat.

Unfortunately, the zoo isn’t open to see them. The zoo is closed through Thursday, Jan. 18, because of the snowstorm.

Nikita is an 11-year-old male who weighs 1,203 pounds. Anana is an 18-year-old female who weighs 796 pounds.

The North Carolina Zoo is an arctic ambassador center in partnership with Polar Bears International.

Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews

