How are the polar bears at the N.C. Zoo enjoying their newfound snow? Take a look

Kids weren’t the only ones enjoying the snowstorm on Wednesday.
The North Carolina Zoo’s two polar bears —Nikita and Anana — also got a taste of home with the snow.
Zookeepers also gave them an extra treat to go with the snow – whole fish to eat.
Never miss a local story.
Unfortunately, the zoo isn’t open to see them. The zoo is closed through Thursday, Jan. 18, because of the snowstorm.
Nikita is an 11-year-old male who weighs 1,203 pounds. Anana is an 18-year-old female who weighs 796 pounds.
The North Carolina Zoo is an arctic ambassador center in partnership with Polar Bears International.
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews
Comments