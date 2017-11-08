Students, chancellor condemn noose found hanging on campus at N.C. A&T.

Condemnation came quickly from the student body at North Carolina A&T State University on Wednesday after Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. announced that a noose was found hanging on school grounds.
Numerous students took to Twitter to denounce the action.
I’m beyond disgusted. A noose on the campus of the largest HBCU is a JOKE? It’s a threat to our safety not release this terrorist name. This is OUR university! The students, parents, & staff deserve more than just an email. Black student are supposed to feel safe here. #NCAT— Rahtia Taylor (@Cheeeekss_) November 8, 2017
Martin posted a letter to students and faulty at the campus, which is the largest public historically black university with an enrollment of more than 11,500.
“I am deeply disturbed by this incident; such actions have no place at our university or in our society and certainly will not be tolerated,” Martin said. “I am grateful to our police departments and our colleagues at JSNN for bringing the matter to a close.”
A staff member of the Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering found the noose. Several agencies, including the Greensboro Police Department, quickly identified the individual responsible.
Officials said it was an outside contractor who told authorities he “meant the noose as a joke.”
The contractor has been terminated and will not be allowed to work at the university or Gateway University Research Park in the future, officials say.
Once everyone catches wind of this noose email, #NCAT is going off.— Deja E (@extradejaplease) November 8, 2017
Last month, three nooses were found at Davie County High School in Mocksville, NC. Social media posts showed a noose made of paper towels at the school on Oct. 23. Two more were found the next day at the school.
In 2015, a student at Duke University admitted to hanging a noose on the school’s Durham campus.
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews
Comments