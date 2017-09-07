Remember Hugo? Fran? Floyd? Ivan? Irma looks a lot like them.

More Videos 1:16 ‘You can call them slaves if you want to... I would call them workers,’ Alamance commissioner says Pause 1:31 'There ain't no cheat codes,' NCCU safety on adjustments needed before Saturday's game 1:20 Find out what it means to 'Do Durham' right 3:20 Is protecting the public from white supremacists with a semi-automatic rifle illegal? 0:51 How to stop a sneeze by David Cutcliffe 1:19 DACA students share their personal stories at Durham protest 2:38 DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general 1:05 Irma becomes a category 5 hurricane 1:02 Hurricane Hunters Fly Into the Eye of Irma 1:16 Fedora looking for a quarterback who can win Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hurricane Irma's track looks strikingly similar to Hugo in 1989 As of 11 am Wednesday, Hurricane Irma's track looks a lot like Hugo in 1989 when that category 5 storm ripped through the Carolinas, causing major destruction in Charleston and into the Piedmont and mountains of North Carolina. This video shows Hugo's track through the Atlantic Ocean and into the Carolinas. (No Audio) As of 11 am Wednesday, Hurricane Irma's track looks a lot like Hugo in 1989 when that category 5 storm ripped through the Carolinas, causing major destruction in Charleston and into the Piedmont and mountains of North Carolina. This video shows Hugo's track through the Atlantic Ocean and into the Carolinas. (No Audio) NWS

