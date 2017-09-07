With Hurricane Irma looming, fast thinking businessman files claim on NC’s new island

More Videos 1:16 ‘You can call them slaves if you want to... I would call them workers,’ Alamance commissioner says Pause 1:31 'There ain't no cheat codes,' NCCU safety on adjustments needed before Saturday's game 1:20 Find out what it means to 'Do Durham' right 3:20 Is protecting the public from white supremacists with a semi-automatic rifle illegal? 0:51 How to stop a sneeze by David Cutcliffe 1:19 DACA students share their personal stories at Durham protest 2:38 DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general 1:05 Irma becomes a category 5 hurricane 1:02 Hurricane Hunters Fly Into the Eye of Irma 1:16 Fedora looking for a quarterback who can win Video Link copy Embed Code copy

View the new island formed in NC's Outer Banks A new island has formed off the tip of Cape Point in the constantly changing Outer Banks. Named Shelly Island, the sandbar is about a mile long and three football fields wide. A new island has formed off the tip of Cape Point in the constantly changing Outer Banks. Named Shelly Island, the sandbar is about a mile long and three football fields wide. outerbanks.org

