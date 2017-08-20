At peak of solar eclipse, NCSU students will launch weather balloon

Montana State University Eclipse Ballooning Project team members Garrett Hilton, left, Katherine Lee, Berk Knighton and Micaela Moreni prepare to launch a high-altitude balloon during a test flight Wednesday, June 22, 2017 near Rexburg, Idaho. During the August 21, 2017 solar eclipse, teams across the nation will live-stream video footage of the eclipse as part of the MSU-led project. Kelly Gorham AP