State

May 30, 2017 6:12 PM

Unhappy ending as dog bites Chatham sheriff’s deputy

By Colin Warren-Hicks

Bear Creek

A Chatham County Sheriff’s Office deputy was attacked by a dog Tuesday. The deputy was forced to shoot and kill the dog, an apparent Great Dane mix.

The deputy was attempting to serve civil paperwork at a residence off Sandy Branch Church Road in Bear Creek when “she was attacked on the property by a large, aggressive canine,” Chatham sheriff’s spokeswoman Sara Pack said.

The dog was described as “being several feet long and weighing approximately 150 pounds,” Pack said. “In an attempt to defend herself from the attack, the deputy discharged her firearm.”

Pack said members of the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, Chatham County Animal Services and First Health responded, provided assistance and helped to evaluate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

As of Tuesday evening, the deputy was undergoing medical treatment for injuries sustained in the attack.

The animal was to undergo a necropsy to ascertain if it had any communicable diseases.

