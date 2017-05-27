At 80, Gov. Hunt still pitching for education, North Carolina

In this Oct, 25, 2016 file photo, former President Bill Clinton, second from left, greets former North Carolina Gov. Jim Hunt, second from right, U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, D-1st District, right, and then-North Carolina Attorney General Roy Cooper during a rally, while campaigning for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. The four-term Democratic governor is among the state's most influential politicians of the 20th century, but remains engaged in 21st century policy and politics as he turned 80 years old in May. (Alan Campbell/The Rocky Mount Telegram via AP, File) Alan Campbell AP