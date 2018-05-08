Deberry takes slight lead in race for Durham district attorney

Satana Deberry took a slight lead over incumbent Distirct Attorney Roger Echols , according to early voting results.

Echols, who is seeking his second term, had about 43 percent of early votes along with totals from 13 of 57 precincts that reported as of 9 p.m. in the Democratic primary Tuesday.

Deberry, executive director of the N.C. Housing Coalition, also had about 46 percent of the vote.

Defense attorney Daniel Meier had nearly 11 percent of the vote.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more SUBSCRIBE NOW

There are no Republicans running for the district attorney, so the winner of the primary is all but assured on becoming the county's top prosecutor in November.

The candidates’ discussions have centered on bringing reforms to the criminal justice system that would reduce the number of people in jail on low bail and increase opportunities for second chances that don’t penalize people for being poor.

Deberry has called for a culture change in the prosecution of crimes by addressing racial bias, reducing the number of people in jail on low bonds, decreasing the prosecution of teens in the adult system and increasing restorative justice programs.

Echols has touted fairness and community safety and the progressive programs he has been working with other agencies to create and expand pre-trial, diversion, amnesty and restorative justice programs that have reduced the jail population and increased opportunities for second-chances. Echols has also said his opponents have overstated the power of the DA, not taking into consideration many of the programs they are pushing for require cooperation from law enforcement and other agencies to be effective.

Meier has called for making the judicial system more efficient and fair.