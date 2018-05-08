Birkhead takes 2-to-1 lead in early voting for Durham County sheriff

Challenger Clarence Birkhead took an early lead in the race for Durham County sheriff Tuesday night.

Birkhead had 67 percent of the roughly 11,000 early votes compared to incumbent Sheriff Mike Andrews' 33 percent.

None of the county’s 57 precincts were reporting results as of 7:43 p.m.

There are no Republicans running, so barring a successful write-in candidate in November, the winner will become sheriff.

This is the third time Birkhead, a driver's license examiner, has run for sheriff. In 2010 he ran in Orange County. In 2014 he challenged Andrews, along with a third candidate, in Durham County.

Andrews won that 2014 race, taking 56 percent of the vote to Birkhead’s 39 percent.

But this year’s election endorsements saw Andrews' support wane over concerns about jail conditions, his stance on immigration detainers and other issues.

In 2014, Andrews was endorsed by the Durham People's Alliance Political Action Committee and the Friends of Durham — two of the city's three main political actions committees. This year those two PACs joined the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People in endorsing Birkhead.

Another complicating factor for Andrews was a Monday night Facebook post by the re-elect Andrews page that some community members say appeared to endorse a supporter's racist views.

The post was deleted and disavowed by Andrews by Tuesday morning. Andrews said it was posted by a Facebook moderator who has been expelled from the campaign, but hundreds shared and commented on a screenshot of the post on election day.

“I surely didn’t need it,” Andrews said Tuesday morning when asked how it could affect the race. “I will be honest with you about that.”

Birkhead began his law enforcement career in 1984 in Randolph County as a deputy. He started working as Duke University police officer in 1998. A year later, he became Duke's chief of police, which he remained until 2005.

In 2010, Birkhead resigned as Hillsborough’s chief to run for Orange County sheriff.

Birkhead has worked as a safety and security consultant since 2012. Before then, he served as associate vice president of safety and security at Queens University in Charlotte from 2010 until 2012.

Andrews has questioned Birkhead's record, pointing to public records that outline challenges at the Hillsborough Police Department before and after Birkhead resigned in 2010.

Eric Peterson, Hillsborough’s town manager, has said Birkhead left the Hillsborough Police Department in “shambles.”

Andrews, who was appointed sheriff in 2011 by a retiring Worth Hill, is seeking his second full term.

Andrews has been with the Durham County’s Sheriff’s Office since 1979.