Durham sheriff candidate turns in campaign finance report 4 days late

Durham County elections officials received sheriff candidate Clarence Birkhead’s campaign finance report four days past the deadline.

George McCue, deputy director of elections, said they found the first-quarter campaign finance report in a drop box outside the building Friday morning. Birkhead’s campaign will likely face a $50 fine for each day the report was late. The report was due April 30.

"It was just a matter of having all the information completed" before his treasurer filed the paperwork, Birkhead said.

Birkhead is challenging incumbent Sheriff Mike Andrews, who was appointed sheriff in 2011 by retiring Sheriff Worth Hill. Andrews. He was elected to his first full term in 2014 and turned in his report by Monday's deadline.

Birkhead is a former Duke University and town of Hillsborough police chief who unsuccessfully ran for Orange County sheriff in 2010 and for Durham County sheriff in 2014.

His campaign had about $11,205 at the start of the reporting period.

Between Jan. 1 and April 21, he raised another $4,455 from individuals and loaned his campaign $5,000, for a total of $9,455 during that period, his report shows.

During that period, his campaign spent $13,616, according to the report.





All told, from Aug. 14, 2017 to April 21, Birkhead loaned his campaign a total of $17,000, according to the report.





Andrews had $5,780 at the start of the reporting period, according to his report.

Between January 2015 and April 21, 2018, his campaign raised $33,411 and spent $24,393.