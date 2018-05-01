Sheriff candidate faces fine for not turning in campaign finance report

Durham County sheriff candidate Clarence Birkhead faces fines of $50 a day until he turns in his campaign finance report that was due at 5 p.m. Monday.

Birkhead hadn't turned in his first-quarter campaign finance report as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, said George McCue, Durham County’s deputy director of elections.

Efforts to reach Birkhead for comment Tuesday afternoon were unsuccessful.

Some campaigns don’t have to turn in the report if they aren’t going to raise more than $1,000, but McCue said that doesn’t apply to Birkhead’s campaign committee.

Even though the daily fines of $50 starts the day after the missed deadline, state procedure requires the county to wait five days to send a letter of noncompliance to Birkhead reminding him he has not submitted the required report and that he is subject to fines.

Birkhead is challenging incumbent Sheriff Mike Andrews, who was appointed sheriff in 2011 by retiring Sheriff Worth Hill. Andrews, who was elected to his first full term in 2014, turned in his report by Monday's deadline.

Birkhead is a former Duke University and town of Hillsborough police chief who unsuccessfully ran for Orange County sheriff in 2010 and Durham County sheriff in 2014.