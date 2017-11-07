Here are the Chapel Hill, Carrboro and Hillsborough election results as they come in

Here are the unofficial election results for the Chapel Hill, Carrboro and Hillsborough races in the Nov. 7, 2017, general election.
This article was updated at 9:07 p.m.
Chapel Hill Mayor Unofficial Election Results (1 seat)
- Pam Hemminger: 7,172 votes or 92.39 percent
- Write-in: 591 votes or 7.61 percent
With 24 precincts reporting out of 24 precincts.
Chapel Hill Town Council Unofficial Election Results (4 seats)
- Allen Buansi: 5,439 votes or 18.46 percent
- Hongbin Gu: 5,918 votes or 20.09 percent
- Ed Harrison: 3,793 votes or 12.87 percent
- Maria T. Palmer: 2,833 votes or 9.62 percent
- Rachel Schaevitz: 5,105 votes or 17.33 percent
- Carl Schuler: 564 votes or 1.91 percent
- Karen Stegman: 5,716 votes or 19.40 percent
- Write-in: 95 votes or 0.32 percent
With 24 precincts reporting out of 24 precincts.
Carrboro Mayor Unofficial Election Results (1 seat)
- Mike Benson: 421 votes or 11.57 percent
- Lydia Lavelle: 3,196 votes or 87.80 percent
- Write-in: 23 votes or 0.63 percent
With 8 precincts reporting out of 8 precincts.
Carrboro Board of Aldermen Unofficial Election Results (4 seats)
- Paul Clark: 924 votes or 7.16 percent
- Barbara Foushee: 3,267 votes or 25.33 percent
- Jacquelyn Gist: 2,994 votes or 23.21 percent
- Randee Haven-O’Donnell: 2,902 votes or 22.50 percent
- Sammy Slade: 2,759 votes or 21.39 percent
- Write-in: 52 votes or 0.04 percent
With 8 precincts reporting out of 8 precincts.
Hillsborough Mayor Unofficial Election Results (1 seat)
- Tom Stevens: 656 votes or 90.86 percent
- Cindy Talisman: 64 votes or 8.86 percent
- Write-In: 2 votes or 0.28 percent
With 4 precincts reporting out of 4 precincts.
Hillsborough Town Commissioner Unofficial Election Results (2 seats)
- Kathleen Ferguson: 771 votes or 47.89 percent
- Jenn Weaver: 810 votes or 50.31 percent
- Write-in: 29 votes or 1.80 percent
With 4 precincts reporting out of 4 precincts
Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Board of Education (4 seats)
- Amy Fowler: 9,486 votes or 22.40 percent
- Mary Ann Wolf: 8,719 votes or 20.59 percent
- Joal Hall Broun: 8,254 votes or 19.49 percent
- James Barrett: 7,393 votes or 17.46 percent
- Kim Talikoff: 5,857 votes or 13.83 percent
- Calvin Deutschbein: 1,469 votes or 3.47 percent
- Ryan Brummond: 1,011 votes or 2.39 percent
- Write-in: 165 votes or 0.39 percent
With 29 precincts reporting out of 29 precincts
