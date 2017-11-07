Here are the Durham election results as they come in

Here are the unofficial election results for the Durham mayor and ward races in the Nov. 7, 2017, municipal primary.
This article was updated at 10:18 p.m. with 59 precincts reporting out of 59 precincts.
Durham Mayor Unofficial Election Result (1 Seat)
- Farad Ali: 14,334 votes or 40.13 percent
- Steve Schewel: 21,262 votes or 59.53 percent
Durham Ward 1 Unofficial Election Results (1 Seat)
- Cora Cole-McFadden: 15,725 votes or 45.40 percent
- DeDreana Freeman: 18,856 votes or 54.44 percent
Durham Ward 2 Unofficial Election Results (1 Seat)
- Mark-Anthony Middleton: 19,148 votes or 57.05 percent
- John Rooks Jr.: 14,339 votes or 42.72 percent
Durham Ward 3 Unofficial Election Results (1 Seat)
- Vernetta Alston: 21,209 votes or 62.44 percent
- Shelia Ann Huggins: 12,657 votes or 37.26 percent
