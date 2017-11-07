Voters will head to the polls early on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, to cast their ballots in a number of local races for town and school boards.
Elections

Here are the Durham election results as they come in

By Anna Johnson

ajohnson@heraldsun.com

November 07, 2017 7:35 PM

Here are the unofficial election results for the Durham mayor and ward races in the Nov. 7, 2017, municipal primary.

This article was updated at 10:18 p.m. with 59 precincts reporting out of 59 precincts.

Durham Mayor Unofficial Election Result (1 Seat)

  • Farad Ali: 14,334 votes or 40.13 percent
  • Steve Schewel: 21,262 votes or 59.53 percent

Durham Ward 1 Unofficial Election Results (1 Seat)

  • Cora Cole-McFadden: 15,725 votes or 45.40 percent
  • DeDreana Freeman: 18,856 votes or 54.44 percent

Durham Ward 2 Unofficial Election Results (1 Seat)

  • Mark-Anthony Middleton: 19,148 votes or 57.05 percent
  • John Rooks Jr.: 14,339 votes or 42.72 percent

Durham Ward 3 Unofficial Election Results (1 Seat)

  • Vernetta Alston: 21,209 votes or 62.44 percent
  • Shelia Ann Huggins: 12,657 votes or 37.26 percent

Anna Johnson: 919-419-6675, @anna_m_johnson

