Elections

Who’s running for Durham mayor and city council

By Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan

dvaughan@heraldsun.com

October 18, 2017 7:00 AM

DURHAM

Durham voters will choose their next mayor and three city council members on Nov. 7. The October primary narrowed the field of candidates to eight – two for mayor and two in each of the Durham City Council ward races. Council terms are four years and the mayoral term is two years.

Candidates run for the ward seat where they live, but voters do not need to live in that ward and can vote for a candidate in each ward. Here are the candidates on the ballot to become the city’s new leaders:

Candidates for Durham mayor

FARAD ALI

Farad Ali

Age: 50

Occupation: President and CEO of The Institute.

Elected office: Durham City Council member 2007-2011.

Slogan: One Durham.

Social media: facebook.com/FaradAli4Mayor/ and twitter.com/FaradAli4Mayor

Durham PAC endorsements: Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People, Friends of Durham.

STEVE SCHEWEL

Steve Schewel

Age: 66

Occupation: Visiting assistant professor at Duke University Sanford School of Public Policy.

Elected office: Durham City Council member since 2011. Durham School Board member 2004-2008.

Slogan: Let’s make the city we love a city for all.

Social media: facebook.com/stevefordurham/ and twitter.com/stevefordurham

Durham PAC endorsements: People’s Alliance.

Candidates for Durham City Council Ward 1

CORA COLE-MCFADDEN

Cora Cole-McFadden

Age: 72

Occupation: Retired from City of Durham.

Elected office: Member of Durham City Council since 2001. She is currently mayor pro tempore.

Slogan: My vote is for Durham.

Social media: twitter.com/colemcfadden17

Durham PAC endorsements: Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People, Friends of Durham.

DEDREANA FREEMAN

DeDreana Freeman

Age: 40

Occupation: East Durham Children’s Initiative special assistant to president.

Elected office: None.

Slogan: Leadership for an equitable Durham.

Social media: twitter.com/Freeman4Durham

Durham PAC endorsements: People’s Alliance.

Candidates for Durham City Council Ward 2

MARK-ANTHONY MIDDLETON

Mark-Anthony Middleton

Age: 49

Occupation: Pastor of Abundant Hope Christian Church and radio show host.

Elected office: None.

Campaign slogan: Our voice. Our Durham.

Social media: twitter.com/MarkAMiddleton1

Durham PAC endorsements: Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People, Friends of Durham.

JOHN ROOKS JR.

John Rooks Jr.

Age: 48

Occupation: Engineer.

Elected office: None.

Campaign slogan: Committed. Transparent.

Social media: http://bit.ly/RooksFacebook

Durham PAC endorsements: People’s Alliance.

Candidates for Durham City Council Ward 3

VERNETTA ALSTON

Vernetta Alston

Age: 35

Occupation: Attorney.

Elected office: None.

Campaign slogan: Our city. Our voice.

Social media: twitter.com/vernettalstonNC and facebook.com/vernettaalstonNC/

Durham PAC endorsements: People’s Alliance.

SHELIA ANN HUGGINS

Shelia Ann Huggins

Age: 50

Occupation: Attorney.

Elected office: None.

Slogan: Building a better Durham for everyone.

Social media: facebook.com/votesheliahuggins/

Durham PAC endorsements: Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People.

How, when, where to vote in the Durham city election

Early voting has begun and continues through Nov. 4 at four locations. Early voting locations are the Board of Elections Office at 201 N. Roxboro St., N.C. Central University Law School at 640 Nelson St., South Regional Library at 4505 S. Alston Ave. and North Regional Library at 221 Milton Road. Early voting hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays at all four locations.

The municipal general election is Tuesday, Nov. 7. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. More information about Durham voting: dconc.gov/elect.

Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan: 919-419-6563, @dawnbvaughan

ASK THE CANDIDATES FOR MAYOR

We’re taking your questions for Durham’s mayoral candidates.

The Herald-Sun will be doing two Facebook Live interviews with mayoral candidates Farad Ali and Steve Schewel.

Watch our Facebook Live with Steve Schewel at 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 23.

Watch our Facebook Live with Farad Ali at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Submit your questions in advance to online producer Anna Johnson at ajohnson@heraldsun.com or send a Facebook message to The Herald-Sun Facebook page, which can be found at www.facebook.com/theheraldsun. You can also submit your questions live on our Facebook page during the events. Please be sure to include your name and the Durham neighborhood you live in.

