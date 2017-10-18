Who’s running for Durham mayor and city council

Durham voters will choose their next mayor and three city council members on Nov. 7. The October primary narrowed the field of candidates to eight – two for mayor and two in each of the Durham City Council ward races. Council terms are four years and the mayoral term is two years.
Candidates run for the ward seat where they live, but voters do not need to live in that ward and can vote for a candidate in each ward. Here are the candidates on the ballot to become the city’s new leaders:
Candidates for Durham mayor
FARAD ALI
Age: 50
Occupation: President and CEO of The Institute.
Elected office: Durham City Council member 2007-2011.
Slogan: One Durham.
Social media: facebook.com/FaradAli4Mayor/ and twitter.com/FaradAli4Mayor
Durham PAC endorsements: Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People, Friends of Durham.
STEVE SCHEWEL
Age: 66
Occupation: Visiting assistant professor at Duke University Sanford School of Public Policy.
Elected office: Durham City Council member since 2011. Durham School Board member 2004-2008.
Slogan: Let’s make the city we love a city for all.
Social media: facebook.com/stevefordurham/ and twitter.com/stevefordurham
Durham PAC endorsements: People’s Alliance.
Candidates for Durham City Council Ward 1
CORA COLE-MCFADDEN
Age: 72
Occupation: Retired from City of Durham.
Elected office: Member of Durham City Council since 2001. She is currently mayor pro tempore.
Slogan: My vote is for Durham.
Social media: twitter.com/colemcfadden17
Durham PAC endorsements: Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People, Friends of Durham.
DEDREANA FREEMAN
Age: 40
Occupation: East Durham Children’s Initiative special assistant to president.
Elected office: None.
Slogan: Leadership for an equitable Durham.
Social media: twitter.com/Freeman4Durham
Durham PAC endorsements: People’s Alliance.
Candidates for Durham City Council Ward 2
MARK-ANTHONY MIDDLETON
Age: 49
Occupation: Pastor of Abundant Hope Christian Church and radio show host.
Elected office: None.
Campaign slogan: Our voice. Our Durham.
Social media: twitter.com/MarkAMiddleton1
Durham PAC endorsements: Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People, Friends of Durham.
JOHN ROOKS JR.
Age: 48
Occupation: Engineer.
Elected office: None.
Campaign slogan: Committed. Transparent.
Social media: http://bit.ly/RooksFacebook
Durham PAC endorsements: People’s Alliance.
Candidates for Durham City Council Ward 3
VERNETTA ALSTON
Age: 35
Occupation: Attorney.
Elected office: None.
Campaign slogan: Our city. Our voice.
Social media: twitter.com/vernettalstonNC and facebook.com/vernettaalstonNC/
Durham PAC endorsements: People’s Alliance.
SHELIA ANN HUGGINS
Age: 50
Occupation: Attorney.
Elected office: None.
Slogan: Building a better Durham for everyone.
Social media: facebook.com/votesheliahuggins/
Durham PAC endorsements: Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People.
How, when, where to vote in the Durham city election
Early voting has begun and continues through Nov. 4 at four locations. Early voting locations are the Board of Elections Office at 201 N. Roxboro St., N.C. Central University Law School at 640 Nelson St., South Regional Library at 4505 S. Alston Ave. and North Regional Library at 221 Milton Road. Early voting hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays at all four locations.
The municipal general election is Tuesday, Nov. 7. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. More information about Durham voting: dconc.gov/elect.
