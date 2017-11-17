Chicken for a year reward nets Chick-fil-A van thief in Georgia

A Chick-fil-A caper in suburban Atlanta was solved this week with the offer of free chicken for a year from the Georgia-based fast-food chain.
The mystery began Sunday night when a Chick-fil-A catering van was stolen from the parking lot of one of the chain’s stores in Cartersville, Georgia. Surveillance video recorded the perpetrator and the van was recovered a short time later.
Chick-fil-A posted the video and the reward offer on its Facebook page and it didn’t take long for tips to start pecking in.
“Reward! Chick-fil-A for a year to the person who can identify this suspect, leading to an arrest, who stole the Chick-fil-A catering van,” the company wrote in a Facebook post. “Please share this post!”
The case was solved Thursday but the company didn’t release information regarding the arrest and reward, according to a local media outlet report.
