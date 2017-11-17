Flickr
Flickr

National

Chicken for a year reward nets Chick-fil-A van thief in Georgia

By Joe Johnson

jjohnson@heraldsun.com

November 17, 2017 03:59 PM

ATLANTA

A Chick-fil-A caper in suburban Atlanta was solved this week with the offer of free chicken for a year from the Georgia-based fast-food chain.

The mystery began Sunday night when a Chick-fil-A catering van was stolen from the parking lot of one of the chain’s stores in Cartersville, Georgia. Surveillance video recorded the perpetrator and the van was recovered a short time later.

Chick-fil-A posted the video and the reward offer on its Facebook page and it didn’t take long for tips to start pecking in.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Reward! Chick-fil-A for a year to the person who can identify this suspect, leading to an arrest, who stole the Chick-fil-A catering van,” the company wrote in a Facebook post. “Please share this post!”

The case was solved Thursday but the company didn’t release information regarding the arrest and reward, according to a local media outlet report.

Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump on Las Vegas shooting: "It was an act of pure evil"

    President Donald Trump addressed the nation on Monday, a day after 50 people were killed and 400 were injured when a gunman opened fire on a Las Vegas concert. He praised the speed of Las Vegas police and other first responders who responded to the scene and assured those who were now mourning friends and family "we are here for you."

Trump on Las Vegas shooting: "It was an act of pure evil"

Trump on Las Vegas shooting: 4:51

Trump on Las Vegas shooting: "It was an act of pure evil"
Taxi driver tries to help Las Vegas concertgoers flee from shooting 1:29

Taxi driver tries to help Las Vegas concertgoers flee from shooting
Hobgood and Northeast Academies cooperate to win state title 1:46

Hobgood and Northeast Academies cooperate to win state title

View More Video