One Triangle school district now scanning students' social media for danger signals

After school shootings around the nation where officials missed warning signs, Orange County Schools has hired a firm to scan students' social media for danger signals.
The district is paying a little over $10,000 a year to the Vermont-based Social Sentinel firm to use software to search for keywords pointing to threats of violence, suicide and other self-harm, and bullying 24 hours a day and seven days a week.
When the software flags a word or phrase, it notifies Sherita Cobb, Orange County Schools' director of Student Support Services, to evaluate whether it is a true threat or a false alarm. Cobb told the school board Monday night that she is working to have at least one Orange County sheriff’s deputy alerted as well.
Cobb said that when she gets an alarm, she looks at posts before and after the post in question to determine if it reveals a legitimate threat.
Superintendent Todd Wirt said Orange County is one of two school districts in the state using Social Sentinel.
There are numerous firms that offer to scan social media, but Social Sentinel is unique in targeting itself to schools.
Some students attending Social Sentinel’s college and university clients have claimed the firm’s surveillance is an invasion of their privacy, but board attorney Jonathan Bloomberg said he was behind the move.
“We’re in a new frontier,” Bloomberg said, “but I certainly support the ‘rather know it and deal with it’ approach than sort of stick your head in the sand.”
Some schools and districts would rather reduce liability by saying, “what I don’t know can’t hurt me, and you can’t say, .... Well, if I didn’t know it than you can’t put it on me,'" Bloomberg said. "But I think it is brave to open your eyes and say, ‘We want to know.'"
Wirt said he and Cobb began discussing Social Sentinel in the winter and decided to enroll. Cobb said there have been no threats detected so far.
“It’s worth the cost,” Wirt said, “We had done enough research of other systems, a lot of universities that have used this for quite some time. It’s worth the cost to us if it helps us prohibit some sort of event at one of our schools, intervene early for a student who is struggling and is sharing some of those thoughts and behaviors online. If we save one kid in one incident in the next five years the cost is for us is worth it.”
The software searches Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Meetup, Periscope and other public sites. It does not look at private sites.
“I just think it’s an amazing place in history and time that we find ourselves in, where heretofore how people felt hatred in their hearts stayed in their hearts, and now they can share it with the entire world and make everybody uneasy," board Chairman Stephen Halkiotis said. “But it’s nice to be able to know what’s going on out there because there’s a significant number of troubled people out there doing some troubling things.”
Some of the reported keywords Social Sentinel uses are “kill,” “die” and “bomb.” The company claims to search for thousands of keywords. One report says the number of keywords the company uses is as close to half a million.
