The county has a new spending plan. See if DPS got the money it requested.

The county tax rate will increase by one-cent and Durham Public Schools will receive all of the nearly $5 million in "new money" it requested as part of a $644 million county spending plan approved by commissioners on Thursday, June 25.

County Manager Wendell Davis had recommended a 1.9 cents tax increase but the county was able to lower the proposed increase to one-cent by phasing in employee pay raises recommended in the county's compensation study.

"The manager's budget recommended that we implement it [county pay increases] all at once and that was a very expensive item," said County Commissioner Chairwoman Wendy Jacobs. "We actually just got the study today, so we felt like we didn't have enough information to move forward with everything."

Jacobs said the county would begin with pay increases for county law enforcement officers because staff has already conducted its own study around pay issues in the Sheriff's Office and has "concrete information" to move forward correcting inequities.

She said the lower tax rate is also the result of very conservative revenue projections.

"They [the county's finance staff] started looking at some of the revenues that had comeback from when they first made their projections and they were able to be a little bit more optimistic," Jacobs said.

Under the new county spending plan, the approved county tax rate is 77.79 cents per $100 of property valuation. The proposed tax rate means if you own a $300,000 house, for example, you would pay $2,333.70 in county property tax next year.

Money for schools

The county's budget included full funding for DPS' "new money" request despite Davis' recommendation that the school district receive only $3 million of the $5 million Mubenga said he needed.

Davis, who did not attend Monday's meeting, found it difficult to recommend the full amount because DPS is losing students. In a letter to the county commissioners, Davis said he can't justify recommending that DPS receive the $5 million in "new money" when "the number of students in Durham Public Schools has decreased the last two years."

Based on enrollment projections for next school years, DPS will lose 231 students next year while area charter school enrollment will grow by 300.

DPS, which will receive more than $138 million in local funding, will spend the extra $5 million on moving the district's custodial program in house, growth in charter school enrollment, salary and benefit increases.





"I am proud to highlight full funding for the superintendent's [Pascal Mubenga] budget request for Durham Public Schools as our board seeks to support the work of our new superintendent," said County Commissioner Chairwoman Wendy Jacobs. "This budget includes more than $138 million in funding to support our students, teachers and families."

The budget also includes about $120,000 to pay for two community school advisers advocates of the community school model requested at a public hearing on the budget earlier this month.

The Durham Public Schools has already agreed to pay for advisers at Club Boulevard and Lakewood Elementary Schools as part of a pilot program next school year.





Advocates want to expand the program to include Southwest, E.K. Powe and Hope Valley elementary schools, and have said they plan to ask the City of Durham and Duke University to pay for one of them, for a total of five.

Millicent Rogers, a Hope Valley Elementary School parent, said community schools are a response to charter schools.

"We need to support the whole child," Rogers said. "Community schools help take care of attendance issues, food insecurities, medical and mental health needs."

The budget also includes an additional $2.2 million for expansion of Pre-K services, as part of a county initiative to bring quality early childhood education to Durham Children. The increase will bring the total amount of available Pre-K funding to $3.66 million, the equivalent of one cent of property tax. The money will support 13 new classrooms as well as the conversion of 25 existing classrooms.