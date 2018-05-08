Durham to pick 4 to serve on school board

In the hotly contested District 1 school board race, incumbent Mike Lee has taken a slight lead over challenger Pebble Lucas.
Lee has received 56 percent of the early votes cast, to Lucas' 42 percent.
Last week, the District 1 race took an ugly turn with both candidates accusing each other of lying about the performance of the school district.
Lee also said Lucas and her supporters falsely told voters at early voting sites that his children attend privates schools and that he seldom visits schools.
In District 4, the school board's other highly watched race, incumbent Natalie Beyer has taken a large lead over challengers Angela Starke and Antonio Jones.
Beyer has 56 percent of the early votes, while Starke and Jones each have about 20 percent of the vote.
In District 3, incumbent Matt Sears has garnered 75 percent of the votes while challenger Katie Jones has 23 percent.
In District 2, incumbent Bettina Umstead, who was appointed to the board in October 2016 to complete the term of former member Sendolo Diaminah after he stepped down in August 2016, ran unopposed. She will retain the District 2 seat unless there is a successful write-in candidate.
Incumbents fared well with Durham's influential political action committees and the Durham Association of Educators, earning all of the endorsements with one exception.
The Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People and the Friends of Durham both endorsed newcomer Jones over two-term board member Beyer in the District 4 race. The Durham People's Alliance and DAE endorsed incumbents in all four district races.
