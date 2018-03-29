On the cusp of Spring break, Orange High evacuated after receiving threat

Orange High School was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a tip about a safety threat was received by school administrators through a school tip line.
The evacuation occurred shortly before the regular end time for the school day.
Still, law enforcement personnel were dispatched to Orange High School, and students exited the building and waited outside for an all-clear announcement.
The school day ended before the evacuated could return to their classes.
Orange County Schools spokesman Seth Stevens said no legitimate threat has yet been discovered.
Students headed home and to a week of Spring break.
