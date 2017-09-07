DeVos planning to scrap Obama rules on campus sexual assault

Meghan Downey, 22, a recent graduate from the College of William & Mary, reacts outside an auditorium after Education Secretary Betsy DeVos spoke about proposed changes to Title IX, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, at George Mason University Arlington, Va., campus. “It’s pretty expected based on this administration,” says Downey, “they don’t condemn violence they perpetuate it.” Jacquelyn Martin AP