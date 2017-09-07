New UNC system board proposes surprise, radical changes

In a stunning and contentious session, a faction of the UNC Board of Governors moved Thursday for substantive changes in the university system, including lowering tuition and fees at the campuses, reorganizing the staff of UNC President Margaret Spellings and moving the UNC system headquarters out of Chapel Hill.
The proposals came rapid fire in a flurry of resolutions and caught a few members off guard. Some said they hadn’t heard anything about the proposals before they walked in the room.
Billed as a session to heal divisions, the meeting instead illustrated clear factions and a new reality for the governing board that was downsized this year by the legislature. A majority of the smaller board, with many new members, apparently plans to take an activist role in overseeing the 17-campus university system that educates 230,000 students.
The meeting followed a scathing letter to Spellings and Board Chair Lou Bissette that was reported by The News & Observer on Thursday. The letter, signed by 15 members, took Spellings and Bissette to task for a lack of communication to the members before they sent a letter to Gov. Roy Cooper about security and future plans for Silent Sam, the Confederate statue on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill. Some members of the board didn’t sign the critical letter and said they had never seen it.
I've been covering higher ed a long time. Never seen this many substantive policy proposals in one fell swoop, w/o many members' knowledge.— Jane Stancill (@janestancill) September 7, 2017
#UNC BOG member Tom Fetzer: Feels partly responsible for special mtg, but says it was not indictment of Spellings' leadership, but concerns.— Jane Stancill (@janestancill) September 7, 2017
The two-hour discussion revealed a chasm among members on the overwhelmingly Republican board. Some said the proposals came out of left field and could undermine unity and Spellings’ authority as president. Most of the members who hired Spellings, the former education secretary of Republican George W. Bush, are no longer on the board. Several were not re-elected by the Republican majority legislature.
On Thursday four resolutions passed, including a unanimous vote that commits the board to “endeavor to reduce tuition and fees at all our member institutions while preserving and enhancing the quality of education provided therein.” Other resolutions created special committees to: review the size and scope of the UNC General Administration staff, reorganize the board’s meetings and study the feasibility of moving the system staff to Raleigh or Research Triangle Park — to combat perceived bias of the system toward the flagship campus in Chapel Hill. Those proposals had split votes.
Some saw the proposals as a direct challenge to Spellings’ authority to manage the university system.
“It would seem that we are blurring the lines between policy and management, and I think this long term is a recipe for chaos,” said member Joe Knott. “We are not equipped to run this institution.”
Fetzer: "If we were all unanimous we wouldn't need 28 of us." Raging internal conflict is not a bad thing, he says. #UNC— Jane Stancill (@janestancill) September 7, 2017
Knott further said the Fetzer letter sent to Spellings and Bissette was an inappropriate “public rebuke.” He urged the board to work toward consensus instead.
But one member who sign ed the letter said it never would have been necessary if members had been properly informed by the president about the Silent Sam issue and the university’s communication about the statue with Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat.
Board member Philip Byers said his past concerns on the board had not been addressed. He said he and some members felt “pushed into a corner.”
That’s why he signed on to Fetzer’s concerns, he said. “We send a letter to the governor and I read about it in the damn News & Observer?”
The meeting itself was unusual. The board had originally planned an intensive session on financial aid. But that was scrapped by Bissette after several members came to him in the past few days with their proposals.
The chairman urged healing by board members. “Really the choice is ours,” he said. “We can either create more divisions, or we can all work together for a more united, cohesive board and can deal with the major university issues that we were elected to address.”
Bissette added that he felt strongly that “I do not want us to do anything to undermine our president’s ability to manage this system.”
Board member Tom Fetzer, who had penned the critical letter, said there was nothing wrong with the board asserting its responsibility to oversee university leaders, including reviewing the president’s operational staff.
“I think we would be negligent if periodically and regularly we didn’t provide that sort of guidance,” said Fetzer, a former mayor of Raleigh.
He said the board should embrace respectful disagreement, which he said would be healthy for the board. Grievances should be aired, he suggested, as they were through American history. He cited the Continental Congress, the Civil War and women’s suffrage as examples.
“Raging internal conflict is a long-held American tradition,” he said. “Even the casual student of history would have to agree that nothing great in this country occurred without a raging, raucous, robust, passionate debate beforehand.”
#UNC Board member Bill Webb proposes a board committee to review "size and scope" of UNC's General Administration. 45 days to study.— Jane Stancill (@janestancill) September 7, 2017
Now, #UNC BOG member Thom Goolsby makes motion for a committee to move system's General Administration HQ out of Chapel Hill.— Jane Stancill (@janestancill) September 7, 2017
Jane Stancill: 919-829-4559, @janestancill
Comments