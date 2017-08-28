Lawsuit: School created culture of abuse and excessive force

In this May 12, 2017, photo, Burgundi Russell, a plaintiff in a civil rights lawsuit against Woodland Hills High School, poses for a picture in Pittsburgh, Pa. Russell alleges that a school resource officer, Steve Shaulis, punched and knocked out a tooth of her son earlier this year. The Pittsburgh-area school with a history of racial tension created a culture of verbal abuse and excessive force that allowed resource officers to shock students with stun guns and body-slam them, according to a civil rights lawsuit filed Aug. 23. Dake Kang AP