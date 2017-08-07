University reports first safe repair of disease-causing gene in human embryos

Shoukhrat Mitalipov, left, talks with research assistant Hayley Darby in the Mitalipov Lab at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, Ore. Mitalipov led a research team that, for the first time, used gene editing to repair a disease-causing mutation in human embryos, laboratory experiments that might one day help prevent inherited diseases from being passed to future generations. Kristyna Wentz-Graff Oregon Health & Science University